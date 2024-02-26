Budget session begins in Uttarakhand Assembly 

The Governor also spoke of the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun in December to promote the state as an investment destination.

"The atmosphere in Uttarakhand is conducive not only to 'Ease of Doing Business' but also 'Peace of Doing Business'," Singh said, adding that Uttarakhand has steadily improved its ranking in the reform programmes of the Centre.

The governor also dwelt on steps taken by the Centre as well as the state government to create better branding facilities and marketing avenues for Uttarakhand's distinctive local handloom and handicraft products like Bhotia dann (rugs), Aipan, Ringalcraft, nettle (bicchu ghaas) and Nainital's artistic candles.

He highlighted the steps being taken after the investors' summit to bring private investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Singh also spoke of the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, under which 48 temples have been identified for redevelopment.

"Work is being done on 16 of them in the first phase for planned infrastructure development," he added.

The Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express train will be launched in April from various stations across the country for Kathgodam and Tanakpur railway stations in Uttarakhand, Singh said.

Badrinath is being developed as a smart hill town and a new Uttarakhand Tourism Policy, 2023, has also been promulgated to attract private investment in the tourism sector, he said.