Congress, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly against repeal of Muslim Marriages Act

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress and AIUDF staged walkouts from the Assam Assembly on Monday, protesting the decision by the state Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The AIUDF had moved an adjournment motion to discuss the cabinet decision, which was rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The Congress maintained that amendments could have been made to the original bill without repealing it altogether.

The Assam Cabinet on Friday had approved the decision to repeal the Act in a bid to end the social menace of child marriage in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.