Delhi Police suspects jailed gangsters' involvement in INLD leader's murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is suspecting the involvement of sharpshooters of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal leader Nafe Singh Rathee, official sources said.

The possibility of foreign-based gangsters like Himanshu Bhau -- believed to be staying in Portugal and executing murders in India -- playing a role in Rathee's murder has also not been ruled out, they said.

On Monday, teams of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell, who are actively working on the interstate gangsters' network, visited the crime spot in Jhajjar where Rathee, the chief of INLD's Haryana unit, and party worker Jai Kishan were shot dead, officials said.

At least five teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell and four teams of the Crime Branch visited the spot.

The teams of Delhi Police have also exchanged inputs with their counterparts in Haryana, officials said.

"It is suspected that gang members of jailed gangsters might have taken the contract to eliminate Rathee for money," said the officer.

The gangs of Bishnoi and Jathedi are thriving on extortions and contract killings in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan, he said.

Many of the gang members are aged below 18 years and have already been involved in several murders, another Delhi Police officer said.