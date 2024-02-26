'Ensure women get permanent commission in Indian Coast Guard or we will': SC to Centre

NEW DELHI: Declaring that women cannot be left out, the Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre to ensure that women are granted permanent commission in the Indian Coast Guard and said the court will do it if the government doesn't.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said this while taking note of submissions by Attorney General R Venkataramani that there were some functional and operational difficulties in granting permanent commissions to Short Service Commission Officers (SSCOs).

"All these functionalities etc argument do not hold water in 2024. Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that," the CJI said.

The attorney general also apprised the bench that a board has been set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to look into the issues.

"You must have women on board," the bench said, fixing the plea for hearing on Friday as the matter could not be taken up due to paucity of time on Monday.

Previously, the bench had said that the maritime force must come up with a policy which treats women "fairly".