Fire breaks out in slum colony in Thane district; 35 huts gutted, none hurt

THANE: At least 35 huts were destroyed when a fire broke out in a slum colony in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident in the Circus Ground area of Ambernath town around 10 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The fire gutted 35 huts in the slum, but the residents were evacuated safely, he said.

The blaze was put out in an hour, and the cooling operations are underway, the official said.

The cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said.