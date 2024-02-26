Indians spend less on food, more on tobacco

NEW DELHI: The monthly expenditure and consumption patterns of Indian households are changing, shows the latest report of the National Statistical Organisation (NSO). While there is a reduction in expenditure on food items and education, the spending on medical expenses, conveyance, rent and unhealthy items such as pan, tobacco, intoxicants has seen a rise.

The expenditure and consumption patterns of both rural and urban households are almost similar, with one exception. The trend of spending on egg, fish and meat in urban households has fallen compared to rural households, where it has marginally increased.

The government is yet to release the detailed report, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, which was conducted during August 2022 to July 2023. Such a survey is being released after almost a decade.