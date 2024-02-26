INLD Haryana chief murder case: Police book former MLA Kaushik, others

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has booked former MLA of Bahadurgarh and BJP leader, Naresh Kaushik besides others in the murder case of 66-year-old Nafe Singh Rathee President of the Haryana Unit of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and one other person. No arrests have been made so far.
Sources said that Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Satish Rathi and Rahul have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Haryana Police under sections 302, 307, 149, 148, 147, and 120-B of IPC besides the Arms Act at Police Station Bahadurgarh.
The two-time MLA Rathee was sitting in the front seat of his SUV when the
assailants fired at his SUV in broad daylight near the Barahi level crossing from close range and then sped away after the incident. Besides Rathee, his associate Jai Kishan of Mandhothi village also died while two of his private bodyguards were injured.
As per the statement given to the police by Rakesh (50) driver of Nafe Singh Rathee who was also the nephew of the former deceased MLA, a white I20 car seemed following their Toyota Fortuner (SUV) when they were returning to Bahadurgarh. He tried to speed up but owing to the closed railway crossing, he had to stop. Four men who were following them opened a volley of gunshots. They let him go on the pretext of informing the family never to go against them or give any statement in any court otherwise they will be killed.
"I saw Nafe Singh and Jai Kishan had died and Sanjeet was serious
as he was injured. Then a passerby drove our vehicle and brought us to the
hospital. I can recognize the assailants if they are brought in front of me,’’ he added.
Sources said that five teams of police have been constituted to arrest the
alleged accused. Also a CCTV footage has emerged which showed the movements of assailants just before the crime
Sources further said that Nafe Singh Rathee and JaiJishan who had suffered heavy blood loss were brought dead as the doctors tried to give them CPR but they could not be saved. while two others were admitted to the ICU with gunshot wounds on the shoulder, thigh and left side of the chest. at Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital.
"`The multiple wounds suggest there were multiple rounds of firing and thus major vessel got damaged causing heavy blood loss and eventually, heart attack,’’ said a doctor.