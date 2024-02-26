INLD Haryana chief murder case: Police book former MLA Kaushik, others

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has booked former MLA of Bahadurgarh and BJP leader, Naresh Kaushik besides others in the murder case of 66-year-old Nafe Singh Rathee President of the Haryana Unit of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and one other person. No arrests have been made so far.

Sources said that Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Satish Rathi and Rahul have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Haryana Police under sections 302, 307, 149, 148, 147, and 120-B of IPC besides the Arms Act at Police Station Bahadurgarh.

The two-time MLA Rathee was sitting in the front seat of his SUV when the

assailants fired at his SUV in broad daylight near the Barahi level crossing from close range and then sped away after the incident. Besides Rathee, his associate Jai Kishan of Mandhothi village also died while two of his private bodyguards were injured.