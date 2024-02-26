Jaipur Diary: CM to travel as an ordinary citizens

CM to travel as an ordinary citizens

Under Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s new directive, his convoy will halt at red signals, aligning with the general public’s adherence to traffic rules. With the CM adhering to this decision by halting his convoy at red signals in Jaipur, onlookers are greatly surprised, with some seizing the moment to capture photographs of the VIP in their midst. DGP UR Sahu disclosed that the CM highlighted the prevalent traffic woes faced by the public, advocating for a solution to alleviate their daily commuting challenges. The move is reminiscent of the tenure of former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Ministers scolded by Shah in poll prep meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tough attitude towards state ministers during his recent visit to Rajasthan is creating a big buzz. When Shah wanted some information on assembly constituencies for the Lok Sabha seats in a meeting, three ministers - Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Sumit Godara and Avinash Gehlot - remained mum. Shah pulled them up and said they can’t be spared just because they’re ministers. Later, they were made to stand before Shah for 40 minutes after which he asked them to submit their poll preparation reports at the earliest.

Gold mine to be auctioned soon

For the first time, a gold mine is going to be auctioned in Rajasthan. The Mining Department has prepared a proposal for auction of two mines in Bhukia-Jagpura of Banswara district. This special tender will also be issued through the Centre’s e-portal within a month. The Mining Department claims there are gold reserves in 14 square kilometer area of Bhukia-Jagpura region. It is estimated that 11.352 tonnes of gold ore will be produced from both the mines of which 222.39 tonnes of pure gold will be available. Rajasthan is the second state where gold will be produced. Once operational, the state’s share in gold mining will increase to 25%.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com