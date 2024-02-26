Ladakh parties warn of stir after talks with Centre

SRINAGAR: After the February 24 meeting between the representatives of agitating Ladakh parties and officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, the leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have warned that they may continue their agitation if there was no forward movement on two of their main demands — statehood and 6th Schedule status for Ladakh — in the next meeting.

A leader from Ladakh said there was no positive development in their meeting with the MHA officials in New Delhi on February 24. A joint six member delegation of KDA and LAB met the officials in New Delhi on February 24.

“No legal experts were present in the meeting as was assured to us during the February 19 meeting with MHA officials, which was chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai. The MHA officials did not make any commitment on grant of statehood and 6th Schedule under Indian constitution,” the leader said. Senior LAB leader Chering Dorjey said another meeting will be held between the KDA and LAB leaders with MHA officials in the next few days. Dorjey asserted that they won’t compromise on their demands.