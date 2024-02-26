Manoj Jarange, others booked for illegal protests seeking Maratha quota under OBC category

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been booked in two cases after his supporters staged demonstrations without permission and blocked roads at two different locations in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

In both instances, Jarange was not present at the spots but cases were registered against him because protesters took to the streets on his appeal, an official said.

About 80 people were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The protests were held on Saturday at Jatnandur Phata in Shirur village and on Beed-Ahmed Nagar Road in Patoda in Beed district wherein slogans were raised against the state government and roads were blocked, the official said.