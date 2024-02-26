Most Indians choose over-the-counter immunity boosters over doctors: Study

NEW DELHI: A majority of Indians are hooked to nutraceuticals like vitamins and immunity boosters, believing that they keep them safe from ailments and lifestyle diseases without consulting doctors, a survey said.

The consumers get the nutraceutical products from medical stores, general stores, and e-commerce platforms without any doctor’s prescription, said the survey conducted among 47,000 people in 318 districts of the country.

Highlighting that there is an unsupervised growth in demand and consumption of nutraceuticals, probiotics, and health supplements for medical purposes, the survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, said 7 in 10 consumers confirmed taking some nutraceuticals.

The survey asked consumers whether they take any vitamin, mineral, fibre, omega, herbs, or other nutraceutical tablets daily. The response was on familiar lines. While 16 per cent said several of them, 30 per cent said “1 or 2”, and another 25 per cent said “on and off, and not regularly.”