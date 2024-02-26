Need strong families to fight drug addiction: PM

NEW DELHI: A strong family support system is needed to protect the youth from drug addiction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“For building a substance-free India, it is imperative for families to be strong as an institution,” he said in a video address to the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ event organised by the Gayatri Parivar. “When family members do not meet or sit together for days, then dangers rise and, therefore, families have to be strong to make the country drug-free,” the PM said.

The ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ has become a grand social campaign and steers millions of youths away from addiction and towards nation-building activities, he said.