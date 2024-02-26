Need strong families to fight drug addiction: PM

NEW DELHI: A strong family support system is needed to protect the youth from drug addiction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
“For building a substance-free India, it is imperative for families to be strong as an institution,” he said in a video address to the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ event organised by the Gayatri Parivar. “When family members do not meet or sit together for days, then dangers rise and, therefore, families have to be strong to make the country drug-free,” the PM said.
The ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ has become a grand social campaign and steers millions of youths away from addiction and towards nation-building activities, he said.
Modi emphasized the need to provide support to those addicted to drug and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the nationwide initiative for a drug-free India that has engaged with more than 110 million people since its launch.
The PM said the integration of the youth with larger national and global initiatives will help them keep away from any addiction. “In national and global campaigns, the more the youth is involved, the more they will stay away from the wrong path,” he said.
Speaking on the government’s focus on sports and science, Modi said the success of Chandrayaan mission has sparked a new interest for technology, asserting that such events have a transformative impact in channelling the energy of the youth in the right direction.
‘Fit India’
Events like Chandrayaan mission have a transformative impact in channelling the energy of the youth in the right direction, the PM said, adding that the Fit India Movement and Khelo India will motivate the youth and “a motivated youth can’t turn to substance abuse.”