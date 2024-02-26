New ‘deemed approval’ provision added to avoid delay in MoRTH projects

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the delays in sanctions given to various reports submitted during the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced a provision of ‘deemed approval’ if the officers concerned fail to clear the documents on time. However, each case of ‘deemed approval’ will be scrutinised and action initiated against concerned officers for the ‘lapse’.

MoRTH officials said that timely approval of reports submitted by the DPR consultants is a key requirement for preparation of quality project plans. Hence the provision of ‘deemed approval’ has been included in the request for proposal for appointment of DPR consultants.