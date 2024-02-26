New ‘deemed approval’ provision added to avoid delay in MoRTH projects

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the delays in sanctions given to various reports submitted during the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced a provision of ‘deemed approval’ if the officers concerned fail to clear the documents on time. However, each case of ‘deemed approval’ will be scrutinised and action initiated against concerned officers for the ‘lapse’.
MoRTH officials said that timely approval of reports submitted by the DPR consultants is a key requirement for preparation of quality project plans. Hence the provision of ‘deemed approval’ has been included in the request for proposal for appointment of DPR consultants.
“Approval/comments shall be communicated by the client (MoRTH department or officer) to the consultant within the time period shown in the schedule. If no approval/comments are furnished within the indicated time period by the client, it will be considered as deemed approval,” read a footnote in the request for proposal for development of national highways and Central road projects.
It was clarified that the officer concerned will take utmost care to avoid situations of ‘deemed approval’.
“In case there is an instance of deemed approval, the circumstances leading to it shall be examined and appropriate action shall be taken against lapses of the concerned officer(s),” stated a circular issued by the ministry.