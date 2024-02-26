NIA arrests 16 people in Ram Navami violence case in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 16 persons for "conspiring and carrying out a communal attack" during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal last year, an official said on Monday.

The arrests have been made based on revelations that came to light during the probe, and the identification of the accused from video footage of the violence seized in the course of the investigations, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The incident took place on March 30 last year during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

"The accused were among the perpetrators of the attack on members of a particular community participating in the procession," the spokesperson said, terming their arrest as a "major breakthrough".

The state police had initially registered a case against 162 people in the wake of the communal violence triggered by the attack at Tajamul Chawk, Uttar Dalkhola.