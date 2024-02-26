No region left out of ‘nari shakti’, says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that there was no region in India where ‘nari shakti’ (women’s power) has lagged. In his radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ the PM said women have exhibited their potential even in natural farming as much as they have done in water conservation and sanitation.
“Our ‘matri-shakti’ (power of motherhood) is playing a big role in saving the earth. Women are now extending natural farming in every corner of the country,” he said.
On his Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM said, “It is of the people, for the people and by the people. However, following political ethics, ‘Mann ki Baat’ will not be broadcast for three months in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.”
Exuding confidence in coming to power for a third term, the PM said when he speaks the next time it will be the 111th episode of the radio broadcast. He urged the youth that they should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of discussions during the period. “You should keep in mind that your vote should be for the country,” he said.
He also spoke to Kalyani Prafulla Patil from Maharashtra who has set up an example in natural farming.
Saluting the spirit of several women who have set examples in various sectors, Modi said that the importance of technology has increased many times and that the country’s ‘Nari-Shakti’ is excelling by making use of those technologies in various fields. He stressed the need for creative use of technologies for development.
The PM also spoke about the growing number of tigers in the country due to the efforts of his government. “AI-driven initiatives are being taken to reduce the man-animal conflict. In one such incident in Chandrapur district, this system helped residents of 13 villages around a tiger reserve.”
Amplifying the essence of Indian culture, the PM said it meant that helping others is the highest duty. “That is why the beauty of India lies in her diversity and also in different hues of our culture,” he said.
The PM urged the first-time voters to vote in record numbers for the parliamentary polls due in a few months.