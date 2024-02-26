No region left out of ‘nari shakti’, says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that there was no region in India where ‘nari shakti’ (women’s power) has lagged. In his radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ the PM said women have exhibited their potential even in natural farming as much as they have done in water conservation and sanitation.

“Our ‘matri-shakti’ (power of motherhood) is playing a big role in saving the earth. Women are now extending natural farming in every corner of the country,” he said.

On his Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM said, “It is of the people, for the people and by the people. However, following political ethics, ‘Mann ki Baat’ will not be broadcast for three months in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.”

Exuding confidence in coming to power for a third term, the PM said when he speaks the next time it will be the 111th episode of the radio broadcast. He urged the youth that they should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of discussions during the period. “You should keep in mind that your vote should be for the country,” he said.