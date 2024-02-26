Tripura govt suspends IFS officer after row over naming lion, lioness 'Akbar' and 'Sita'

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has suspended IFS officer Pravin L Agrawal following the row over naming a lion and lioness 'Akbar' and 'Sita', on which a case was filed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), officials said on Monday.

The lion and lioness were sent to Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri from Tripura's Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 12.

The VHP's northern West Bengal unit filed a petition before the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court, praying that the names be changed as it has hurt the religious sentiments.

Agrawal, who was posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife & Ecotourism), was suspended on February 22 in connection with the incident, Tripura's Forest Secretary Avinash Kanfade told PTI.