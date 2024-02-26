Tripura High Court transfers judge accused of sexually harassing rape survivor in his chamber

The Tripura High Court has transferred Biswatosh Dhar, a Kamalpur Civil Judge accused of sexually harassing a rape survivor in his chambers, according to Live Law.

A notification issued by the High Court dated February 23 said that the accused judicial officer is being transferred to the High Court and would be kept on compulsory waiting for future posting, the Bar and Bench reported.

A three-member panel headed by Dhalai District and Sessions Judge Gautam Sarkar had initiated a probe into the rape survivor's allegation.

The woman alleged that the incident of sexual abuse took place on February 16 when she went to the chamber of first class judicial magistrate, Kamalpur to get her statement recorded in connection with her rape.