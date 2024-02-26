Uri, Balakot strikes were befitting reply to rising West front terrorism, says S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Uri and Balakot strikes were a befitting reply by India to the rising terrorism on the West front.

Jaishankar made the remark while addressing the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Memorial Lecture 2024 on 'Bharat and the World' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

"The Uri and Balakot strikes by India sent its own message to the world. The West front terrorism got a befitting reply," Jaishankar said.

Asserting developments in India's national security strategies, Jaishankar said that by seeking to rectify the "long neglect of the border infrastructure", India has made the defence of the nation "more effective".

"When we were challenged on the LAC with China in the midst of Covid, our rapid and effective counter deployments were the appropriate answer," he said.

Jaishankar also referred to the socio-economic issues in Ukraine and Afghanistan while adding that India's achievements and initiatives towards a self-reliant country are a source of motivation.