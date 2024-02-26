Year after cheetahs arrived at Kuno, survey to be held on bringing them to two other MP sanctuaries

BHOPAL: A year after 12 cheetahs from South Africa joined eight Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav joined Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, in a review of the project on Monday.

The review meeting which was held at a resort in Saisipura area of Sheopur district (around 45 km from the KNP) was attended by all top centre and state officials related to the cheetah project.

A slew of decisions was taken at the meeting, including making MP the hub of forest-based job oriented economy, with the KNP forming its fulcrum.

The Union minister said a team of experts from Namibia and South Africa will conduct fresh surveys for introducing African cheetahs at the Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi Wildlife sanctuaries in MP.

Addressing the meeting, the MP CM said, “By transforming MP into a forest based economy, particularly an ecotourism hub in the country, around 2 lakh people will get jobs in Kuno and adjoining areas only.”

While maintaining that MP was the central point of eco-tourism in the country, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said that Kuno will be turned into an ecotourism hub and a central ecotourism center too would be established.

“We’ll work to turn Kuno and the adjoining region into a unique model of economic development. Over the next five years, Kuno will be established in the international tourism market with the aim of making it the first region to have an Rs 1000 crore economy without any industry,” the union minister said.