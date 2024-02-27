Ajit writes open letter to workers, explains his switch

MUMBAI: After aligning with the BJP, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acquired the party’s support along with its symbol. However, there remains confusion among its cadre. Therefore, Ajit Pawar composed a letter to elucidate his stance and reasons for switching sides and aligning with the BJP in Maharashtra.

In his extensive letter, DCM Ajit Pawar expressed that his operational style resonates with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasised that he harboured no intention of disrespecting elders. However, Ajit Pawar refrained from mentioning Sharad Pawar, who mentored him and provided opportunities. He clarified that he stepped into the void created when his senior departed for Delhi.

Furthermore, he articulated his commitment to fulfilling development projects without compromising on ideology and objectives.