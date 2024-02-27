Ajit writes open letter to workers, explains his switch

MUMBAI: After aligning with the BJP, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acquired the party’s support along with its symbol. However, there remains confusion among its cadre. Therefore, Ajit Pawar composed a letter to elucidate his stance and reasons for switching sides and aligning with the BJP in Maharashtra.
In his extensive letter, DCM Ajit Pawar expressed that his operational style resonates with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasised that he harboured no intention of disrespecting elders. However, Ajit Pawar refrained from mentioning Sharad Pawar, who mentored him and provided opportunities. He clarified that he stepped into the void created when his senior departed for Delhi.
Furthermore, he articulated his commitment to fulfilling development projects without compromising on ideology and objectives.
Ajit Pawar conveyed that the letter aimed to inform the citizens of Maharashtra about his precise position regarding the split from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joining forces with the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.
He asserted that his decision was not aimed at betraying the party but rather ensuring that the people of Maharashtra receive essential facilities. He also remarked that a majority of Indians desire Narendra Modi to serve as Prime Minister for a third term, emphasising that everyone in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance is dedicated to this goal.
Speaking at a farmers’ rally, Ajit Pawar pledged to work diligently in the days to come, ensuring that the Mahayuti (ruling alliance) collaborates to secure 400 seats for the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.