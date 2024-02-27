Ayush pushes to improve nutritional levels among 95K adolescent girls

NEW DELHI: Nearly 95,000 adolescent girls living in five anaemia-prone districts in India will now be covered under an initiative aimed at improving their nutritional levels.

In this regard, the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday for the nutritional improvement of adolescent girls in the age group of 14-18 years through Ayurveda Interventions in a 12-month period.

The joint public health initiative for anaemia control among adolescent girls using Ayurveda interventions will be launched in five districts under Mission Utkarsh.