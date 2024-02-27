Bengal: Police arrest ISF MLA Nausad Siddique on way to Sandeshkhali

KOLKATA: ISF legislator Nausad Siddique was arrested here while he was on his way to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

A Congress team heading towards Sandeshkhali was also stopped near Nazat, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders.

Siddique, the Bhangar MLA, was arrested near Science City in Kolkata under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the CrPC, a police officer said.

The North 24 Parganas district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in sensitive areas of Sandeshkhali to avert any untoward incident.

"I do not know why they have arrested me. This is several kilometres away from Sandeshkhali. I was going to Sandeshkhali to meet the villagers. I did not break any rule," Siddique told reporters.