Bihar: ED searches at premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi in Ara 

ARA: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi, her husband and former legislator Arun Yadav and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, official sources said.

Kiran Devi is a sitting MLA of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

She represents the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district.

Arun Yadav represented the seat from 2015 to 2020.

According to the sources, when ED sleuths reached Kiran Devi's residence on Tuesday morning, the MLA was not there.

Searches were also conducted at the premises linked to the MLA in Bhojpur's Agiaon.

Despite several attempts by PTI, the RJD MLA was not available for comments on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.

The ED's money laundering case against Arun Yadav and Kiran Devi stems from a total of 16 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police at various police stations in Ara district.

The agency filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the couple in 2021.