Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed in landslide in iron ore mine area

DANTEWADA: Four workers were killed in a landslide in an iron ore mine area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm in the area under Kirandul police station limits, allotted to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for mining, an official said.

Two other workers were injured in the incident, as per the plant management.

Actual mining is yet to start in the area.

Fourteen workers were engaged in the construction of a retaining wall as part of Screening Plant-3 extension project of the NMDC, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai.

A portion of a big rock caved in, trapping four of them.