Conflict in Gaza of great concern, vital that it does not spread, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The conflict in Gaza is of great concern, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while virtually addressing the High Level segment of the 55th Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

"The humanitarian crises arising from conflicts require a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected. At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage taking are unacceptable. It also goes without saying that international humanitarian law must always be respected. It is vital that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region. And efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within secure borders," said Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister also said that in the collective interest of the world, there was a need to work together in the UN and outside, to find lasting solutions to geopolitical challenges. He also spoke about bringing about reforms in the UN and make multilateral frameworks fit for purpose, reflecting current global realities.

"India remains committed to working with Council members and observers for promotion and protection of all human rights. India's approach to human rights is rooted in our democratic principles and pluralistic ethos. Our Constitution guarantees protection of civil and political rights and provides for progressive realization of economic, social, and cultural rights. Our society and polity are anchored by our institutional strengths of an independent judiciary, robust media, and vibrant civil society. These values have continued to inform India's policies, domestically and globally. And therefore, I believe, we have much to contribute," he said.

2024 is an important year for India's democracy, with nearly 960 million voters gearing up to exercise their right to vote.

"In a world where the principles of democracy are constantly tested, India stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, showcasing the power of the people to shape their collective future," he added.