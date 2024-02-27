Ed conducts raids on premises of RJD MLA, her husband in money laundering case

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi, her husband and former legislator Arun Yadav and other accused in a money laundering probe, linked to a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Kiran Devi represents the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district while her husband Arun Yadav was MLA from the same constituency between 2015 and 2020. Yadav is a sand businessman and is also accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income through illegal sand mining.

Sources said that MLA and her husband were not present when a 10-member ED team reached their residence at their native Agiaon village in Bhojpur district. ED sleuths also conducted raids at five flats of an apartment on Ranjan Path in the state capital. Yadav runs his company from these flats.

In May last year, CBI had conducted raids in the ancestral houses of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and her husband and also on their premises located in New Delhi and Gurugram. CBI had conducted the raid in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

ED is probing the money laundering case filed against Arun Yadav and Kiran Devi after filing of 16 FIRs by Bihar Police against them at various police stations in Bhojpur district. The central agency had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against MLA and her husband in 2021.