Ex-CPM MLA from Sandeshkhali gets bail as FIR lodged before complaint; Chhattisgarh CM writes to Mamata on atrocities

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government received another blow in the Calcutta High Court as a division bench on Tuesday granted bail to former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali Nirpada Sardar expressing surprise that the FIR against the legislator was lodged before police received the complaint. The court, while granting bail, described the police action as shocking and asked who would compensate a citizen who has been arrested for so long.

Sardar was arrested on charges of instigating unrest in TMC’s stronghold Sandeshkhali.

In another development, BJP-led Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee saying “putting tribals’ lives in danger for appeasement and vote bank politics is beyond tolerance”.

The former CPI(M) legislator, who served as Sandeshkhali MLA from 2011 to 2016, was arrested on February 11 from his rented house in south Kolkata on the basis of a complaint by local TMC leader Sibaprasad Hazra’s close friend Bhanu Mondal on February 10. The division bench expressed surprise when it was found that the FIR mentioning Sardar’s name was lodged on February 9, before the police received the complaint.

Hazra, a close associate of fugitive TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, is presently behind bars facing the charges of gangrape and attempt to murder in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan is at large since the attack on the ED officers who went to raid his house on January 5.