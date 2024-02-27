Nation

Five killed, two injured as SUV rams into dumper in Gujarat

The SUV was on its way to Dahod from Botad district in Gujarat, an official said.
PTI

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Five persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5 am when the SUV hit the dumper at the road side on a highway near the town, an official from Dholka police station said.

The SUV was on its way to Dahod from Botad district in Gujarat, the official said.

Five men were killed in the incident.

A woman was among the two persons who received injuries and they were taken to a government hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.

