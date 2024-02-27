Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place in a forest under Jangla police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.