Gehlot’s son quits as Rajasthan cricket association chief

JAIPUR: Former CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav has resigned as the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association. In a sign that Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is undergoing significant upheaval, Vaibhav Gehlot, tendered his resignation amidst mounting pressure on Monday.

Vaibhav’s resignation follows a no confidence motion which was reportedly signed by secretaries of 29 districts of the state which left him with few options but to quit the cricket organisation.

Vaibhav had got into the power of state unit after Gehlot became the CM in 2018 but with the change in the state government he was unable to survive for three months after his father was outsted as the CM.

The buzz now suggests that the sons of two senior BJP leaders health minister Gajendra Singh khinwsar and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore who have been elected to different associations are now being tipped to become the power centres of the RCA. Gehlot’s resignation comes in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him, endorsed by 29 district secretaries.