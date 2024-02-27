Ghaziabad couple tragedy: Woman jumps off from building after husband dies of heart attack

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman, unable to bear the loss of her husband, jumped off from the 7th floor of her residential building in Ghaziabad. The took place the moment her husband's body was brought back to the house from the hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

The tragic incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday from the high-rise Alcon Apartment in sector 3, Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. The couple, both now dead -- Abhishek and Anjali -- had tied the knot just three months ago.

According to a Ghaziabad Police official, both Abhishek and Anjali had visited Delhi Zoo on Monday where Abhishek's health deteriorated and he was first rushed to Guru Teg Bahadaur hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital in south Delhi.

Anjali remained by her husband's side for sometime at the hospital but a few hours later she returned to her house in Ghaziabad in the evening. Abhishek was still under treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital as his condition started deteriorating again and ultimately doctors declared him dead. Heart attack was identified as the cause of death.

After completing all legal formalities, Abhishek's body was handed over to the relatives who took him to Alcon Apartment in Ghaziabad. Upon hearing the news of her husband's sudden death, Anjali was in shock.

As per relatives, Abhishek's body was kept on the floor in the living room and Anjali was sitting beside it and crying profusely. Abruptly, she stood up, ran towards balcony and jumped off from the building.

Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon) said they received information around 10 pm about a woman attempting suicide by jumping off from a building, following which a police team reached the Alcon Society. During preliminary enquiry, it was found out that the said woman, identified as Anjali, has been taken to Max Hospital, Vaishali.

"Her condition was critical yesterday night after which she was referred to Safdarjung hospital. Today we have received information that the woman has succumbed to her injuries. Further legal action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Suicide helpline: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.