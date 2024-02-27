Govt extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for 5 years

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA for another five years with immediate effect and declared it as an ‘unlawful association’.

Announcing this on micro-blogging site ‘X’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism, the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years.”

He further said, “The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.”