In 2047, there will be a queue to get a visa to visit India: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that there will be a queue to get a visa to come to India in 2047.

Shah was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research of Sri Swaminarayan Vishwamangal Gurukul in Kalol in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to developing India. In 2047 there will be a queue to get a visa to come to India.”

Talking about breaking the language barrier, the Union Home Minister stated, "In the past, when leaders who used to talk about patriotism went on a foreign tour, they spoke in English, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech in Hindi on the global stage, as well as on the global stage, such as the G-20. And the entire globe heard Narendra Modi deliver a speech in Hindi.”