Khalistani terrorist-organised criminal nexus case: NIA raids 16 places in Punjab, Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: In a massive crackdown against Khalistani elements operating in India and from abroad, and their nexus with organised criminals, the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday conducted multi-state raids covering 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan, as several suspects were also taken for examination for their involvement in terrorist activities.

A senior official in the agency said, “Extensive searches were conducted across 14 locations in Punjab and 2 in Rajasthan. The raids started in the morning in the districts of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Moga, Sangrur and Kapurthala in Punjab and Churu and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

The official said, several persons were taken in for questioning and examination for their involvement in terrorist activities, as the raiding teams recovered a number of digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents which are being examined by the agency sleuths.

The official went on to add that the searches were expected to provide vital leads in the ongoing investigations into the “terrorist-organised criminal syndicate nexus’, as the agency’s investigation is aimed at destroying the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers.