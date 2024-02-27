Modi govt has 'eclipsed' dreams of students: Rahul Gandhi on paper leaks

The BJP government, which has failed to conduct even a single examination from RO-ARO to police recruitment and from railways to the army in a fair manner, is venting its anger on the youth, he claimed.

"Selling job-creating institutions to their friends and hiring youth on contract is Modi's policy, and exploitation is Modi's guarantee," he alleged.

The Modi government has eclipsed the dreams of students and their families and has taken away the light of hope from them, Gandhi claimed.

"History will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime," Gandhi said.

Terming the cancellation of the police constable recruitment exam by the Uttar Pradesh government as a victory of youth unity and student power, Gandhi on Saturday had said those who unite will win while those who divide will be crushed.

The UP government on Saturday had cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.