Orders issued to shoot down man-eating leopard in Kimadi area of Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In the Kimadi region of Dehradun, directives have been issued to eliminate the man-eating leopard, officially designating it as a threat to humans. The following day, Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Sameer Sinha issued these orders, following the incident.

According to the sources at forest department, "Additional measures have been implemented to capture the man-eating leopard in the Kimadi region. In addition to this, eight cages and 12 camera traps have been set up for this specific purpose. In the event that the leopard is spotted, the protocol dictates that it will be tranquilized initially, and if deemed necessary, it will be shot".

As per information from Kimadi village, a distressing incident occurred on a late Sunday evening in Marari Gurjar Basti near the Galjwadi forest beat. Mir Hamza's 10-year-old son was attacked by a leopard while he was outside for a moment, causing serious injuries.

Upon hearing his cries, Mir Hamza and fellow villagers rushed to the scene, attempting to rescue the child from the predator's grasp. As onlookers gathered, the leopard relinquished its hold on the child and fled into the forest. Despite efforts to save him, the child succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Just last week, a leopard, which had escalated to the point of becoming a man-eater, was shot by the forest department team. This decision came after the leopard fatally attacked five women and four forest personnel within a span of 24 hours at various locations in the Kirti Nagar development block of Srinagar, Uttarakhand.