Parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to welcome a baby soon

Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting their second child. Family sources confirmed that Charan Kaur, mother of Moosewala, is expecting a baby soon. The parents have reportedly adopted In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique and the child is expected to arrive in March.

While the late singer’s parents haven’t made an official statement yet, Chamkaur Singh Sidhu, uncle of Moosewala confirmed the development when he was contacted by the media. As per family sources, Kaur had not moved out of the house for the last few months and is under the observation of the medical team.

Sidhu Moose Wala was the only son of his parents. After his murder, both his mother Charan Kuar and father Balkaur Singh were left alone.

According to reports, his mother is 58 and his father is 60.

Moosewala, who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Mansa in 2022 on a Congress ticket, was killed in the same year on May 29. He was shot dead by assailants in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

After his death, several of his songs were released and have received love and admiration. Thus, his musical legacy lives on despite his untimely demise. The singer was known for his outspoken statements.

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case involves 31 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, with 25 already taken into custody.

In 2017, Moosewala made his debut in the music industry with his first song 'G Wagon' and rapidly rose to fame with a series of popular albums. He was best known for his songs like 'So High', 'The Last Ride', 'Just Listen' and '295' among many other hits.

