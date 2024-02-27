Pijush Kanti Biswas returns to Congress fold after TMC stint

NEW DELHI: Pijush Kanti Biswas, who had quit the TMC and resigned as that party's Tripura unit chief last year, joined the Congress on Tuesday.

It was a return to the Congress fold for Biswas as before joining the TMC, he had been a president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

Tripura Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha welcomed Biswas, who joined the party at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of Congress' Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.

"It is the happiest day for me. I have come here to join the Congress again," Biswas said at a press conference.

"Rahul ji started the Nyay Yatra from the northeast. I am from Tripura, a northeast state, which is neglected by our prime minister. All of you know about PM's attitude towards Manipur," he alleged.

Democracy and the Constitution has been "finished" and if this continues judiciary will also be finished, he claimed.

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Narendra Modi can be defeated and I want to appeal to all to join Rahul Gandhi in this fight," Biswas said.

Biswas, a senior advocate of the Tripura High Court, was made the TMC state chief ahead of the assembly polls held in February 2023.

He resigned from the TMC in July 2023 after the party's dismal showing in the polls.