PM unveils 2,000 railway projects worth Rs 41K cr

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 2,000 railway projects, collectively valued at Rs 41,000 crore, across various regions of the country on Monday.

He emphasised the pivotal role of youth in steering India towards becoming a developed nation. “Youth hold the paramount right in shaping the trajectory of Viksit Bharat,” he asserted. Highlighting the significance of Amrit Bharat Stations as symbols of progress and heritage, PM Modi underscored the substantial advancements witnessed in India’s railways over the past decade.

“Railway stations now offer modern facilities akin to airports, catering to the needs of both the poor and the middle class,” he remarked.

Stressing railways as a cornerstone of convenient travel, he noted that every investment in railway infrastructure generates new avenues for income and employment. The initiative also encompasses the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, with an allocation of over Rs 19,000 crore.