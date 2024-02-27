PM unveils 2,000 railway projects worth Rs 41K cr

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 2,000 railway projects, collectively valued at Rs 41,000 crore, across various regions of the country on Monday.
He emphasised the pivotal role of youth in steering India towards becoming a developed nation. “Youth hold the paramount right in shaping the trajectory of Viksit Bharat,” he asserted. Highlighting the significance of Amrit Bharat Stations as symbols of progress and heritage, PM Modi underscored the substantial advancements witnessed in India’s railways over the past decade.
“Railway stations now offer modern facilities akin to airports, catering to the needs of both the poor and the middle class,” he remarked.
Stressing railways as a cornerstone of convenient travel, he noted that every investment in railway infrastructure generates new avenues for income and employment. The initiative also encompasses the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, with an allocation of over Rs 19,000 crore.
Notably, project details at these stations are inscribed in Sanskrit for the first time, alongside Hindi, English, and regional languages, reflecting an endeavor to promote India’s ancient heritage. In addition, he inaugurated 1,500 Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Underpasses, amounting to approximately Rs 21,520 crore.
“India is poised for a transformative journey in railway infrastructure with the launch of 2,000 projects simultaneously,” Modi said, emphasising the nation’s unprecedented pace of development. Encouraging the youth to participate in shaping a progressive India, he said, “The youth wield the greatest authority in determining the course of Viksit Bharat.”
The PM lauded the ongoing transformation in Indian Railways, citing its expanded reach from Jammu and Kashmir to the North East, and its pivotal role in driving agricultural and industrial progress.