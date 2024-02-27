Polling underway for lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Polling is underway for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

The polling began at 9 am and Independent MLA from Hamipur Ashish was the first to cast his vote.

The polling was brisk and 67 out of the 68 members have cast their votes.

Congress MLA from Chintpurni Sudershan Babloo, who is unwell, is yet to cast his vote.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after casting his vote said the MLAs have voted as per the ideology of the party.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had earlier said that it was the democratic right of the MLAs to vote and the candidate didn't need to be elected unopposed.

"We have fielded the candidate gauging the situation and hope that all MLAs would exercise their conscious vote," he added.

The BJP has fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.