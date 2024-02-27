Railways suspends six officials, orders inquiry after driverless goods train run

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Railways on Monday suspended six officials and ordered a high-level inquiry after a goods train ran on the tracks driverless for about 70 kilometres at 100 km per hour from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and crossed five stations before it was stopped near Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab, a senior official said.

A team of senior railway officers visited the Kathua railway station to investigate the matter and they will submit their report to higher authorities, Divisional Railway Manager of Ferozepur Division, Sanjay Sahu said.

“The six officials who were suspended included the station master, traffic master and point man of Kathua, and loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and loco inspector of the train,” Sahu said. “The committee will submit a detailed report after looking into the reasons behind the negligence. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken,” the DRM said.