Rajya Sabha elections: Congress dominates Karnataka, BJP wins one seat

BENGALURU: Congress party wrested three seats and the BJP won one seat in the biennial elections held for four seats for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Tuesday. It was all expected except for a drama involving two rebel BJP MLAs who defied the party's whip and favoured the Congress candidates. Yeswantpur MLA S T Somashekar voted in favour of the Congress candidate and Yallapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar abstained from exercising his franchise.

Former union minister and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrashekar of Congress, Narayansa Bhandage of BJP won for a tenure of six years from April.3, 2024.

Four seats from the state were at stake. The BJP-JD(S) alliance which had fielded a fifth candidate in former RS member D Kupendra Reddy, of JD(S), faced a setback. Reddy was able to get 36 votes as against 45 votes required for a win.

Out of 224 elected MLAs in the assembly 222 have exercised their franchise and all the votes were found valid. While Hebbar abstained from voting and Surapura MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayaka died on Sunday.

S T Somashekar defended his move as he alleged that union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman whom he claimed to have voted during last RS polls did not give grants for development or an appointment to meet her up either.

"I have exercised my franchise as per my conscience and also showed it to the concerned authorised leader(the BJP agent)", he said after casting his vote. This time he voted for Ajay Maken, according to sources.

"The JDS-BJP alliance is further strengthened by the Rajya Sabha elections. The traitors(Somashekar and Hebbar) who jumped from Congress to BJP and enjoyed power now betrayed the BJP by cross-voting. BJP is not shocked by this, neither am I. there is a real game in the Lok Sabha elections", remarked former CM and JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy.