SP's Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 93 after prolonged illness
LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, on Tuesday died during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad following prolonged illness, the party said.
Barq was admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad condition after his condition deteriorated. He was 93.
Barq was born on July 11, 1930 in Sambhal.
The senior SP leader, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal in 2019.
He was elected MP from Moradabad thrice and represented Sambhal twice in Parliament.
His grandson Zia-ur-Rehman Barq is the SP MLA from Kundarki seat in Moradabad.
"The demise of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb, is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" the SP said in a post on X.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed condolence over Barq's death.
Barq's comments on Vande Mataram, which he said was "anti-Islam", had generated controversy.
His remarks on Taliban's action in Afghanistan also caused a stir when he compared it to India's freedom struggle.