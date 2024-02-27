SP's Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies at 93 after prolonged illness

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, on Tuesday died during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad following prolonged illness, the party said.

Barq was admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad condition after his condition deteriorated. He was 93.

Barq was born on July 11, 1930 in Sambhal.

The senior SP leader, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal in 2019.

He was elected MP from Moradabad thrice and represented Sambhal twice in Parliament.

His grandson Zia-ur-Rehman Barq is the SP MLA from Kundarki seat in Moradabad.