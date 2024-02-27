Srinagar Diary | Balidan Stambh to be ready by April

The Balidan Stambh (Martyrs Memorial) in the heart of Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area will be ready by April this year as officials are hopeful that the construction work would be completed within the next two months. The Balidan Stambh is coming up at Pratap Park in Lal Chowk area to pay homage to the soldiers, who lost their lives during more than three decades long militancy in J&K. “The expected date of completion of work in Srinagar was in May. However, we are working one month ahead of schedule,” said Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed.

Start-up Policy 2024-27 approved by Guv

After unveiling the new industrial and film policy, Lt Governor administration has approved of J&K start-up policy 2024-27 with the objective of setting up 2000 new Start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 5 years. As per the new J&K Start-Up policy, the government would set up a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 250 crores and will infuse a maximum of Rs 25 crores as an initial fund to this venture capital fund. The venture capital fund so created shall invest in recognised start-ups. A spokesman said the government is committed to establish 2,000 start-ups in three years.

Advisory body to verify moonsighting claims

An advisory body headed by J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as its member has been formed to verify the moon sighting claims for the Ramadan and Eid ul Fitr. According to the Grand Mufti, the advisory panel has been constituted to delve and decide on the credibility of the witnesses received regarding sightings for holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr crescent in J&K. The committee has been constituted to avoid any confusion among people over differing views on sightings of the Ramadan moon. The panel will hold its first meet on March 11 to decide on sighting of Ramadan moon.

