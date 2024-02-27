Those looking for profit will leave: Akhilesh on cross-voting concerns, SP chief whip quitting

LUCKNOW: Those looking to make a profit will leave, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday as the party's chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly quit while voting was underway for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

Action will be taken against such MLAs, Yadav asserted.

The jolt to the principal opposition party in the state came a day after eight MLAs skipped a meeting called by him, raising concerns about cross-voting by some SP legislators.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly before casting his vote, Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP would resort to any means to win elections.

On some MLAs skipping his Monday night meeting, the SP chief said, "Those who wanted to profit from the situation will go. Those who were given assurances (by the BJP) will go."

In a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav said, "Those who put spikes in someone else's path or dig holes for others will pay the price themselves."

"You have seen what happened in Chandigarh in front of CCTV cameras. I thank the Supreme Court, which saved the Constitution. The BJP can adopt all tricks to win elections. It must have given assurance (to some MLAs) of some profit.BJP will do anything to win," he added.