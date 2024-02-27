Two killed, 3 injured in a tyre factory explosion in Meerut

MEERUT: Two employees of a tyre factory in a village in the Incholi area were killed and three injured when a boiler exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Phitkari village around 5 am.

While Shankar (30) and Praveen (22) were killed, the three workers injured were rushed to a hospital nearby and are in a stable condition, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.