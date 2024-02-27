Uncertainty over Rahul fighting from Wayanad

NEW DELHI: With months left for the Lok Sabha elections, uncertainty looms in political circles over whether Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would seek a mandate from Wayanad Lok Sabha for the second time.

Sources said the former Congress president is likely to contest from two seats and there is thinking in the party that he should contest either from Karnataka or Telangana instead of Wayanad in Kerala. The other seat would be Amethi in UP.

This comes amid the Congress’s seat sharing stalemate with ally Indian Union Muslim League, which is adamant on a third Lok Sabha seat for the party, preferably Wayanad.

On Monday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal hinted that he is willing to contest from Alleppey. Sources said the party will be spreading itself thin if two top leaders contest from the same state. Moreover, Rahul’s presence in Congress-ruled Karnataka or Telangana would further bolster its chances to secure more seats.