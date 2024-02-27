West Bengal govt taking action in Sandeshkhali: TMC leaders

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday said the party-led government in West Bengal is taking action on allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, and hit out at BJP leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai terming his letter seeking action in the matter a "gimmick".

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, Sagarika Goshe and Saket Gokhale accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Sandeshkhali issue, and said the state is taking action and key accused Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested soon.

Asked about the Chhattisgarh chief minister's letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali issue, Dev said he should focus on his own state.

"Chhattisgarh chief minister's letter is a gimmick. Where were these leaders when a tribal girl was stripped and raped? Did he write to the prime minister?" Dev said, referring to an incident in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

"Mamata Banerjee is following her Rajdharma. You were quiet when Manipur incidents were happening. Keep your crocodile tears to yourself," she said.

Gokhale alleged that there have been at least four incidents of rape in Chhattisgarh in the last few weeks.

"The Chhattisgarh CM should look within. People still don't know who is the chief minister of Chhattisgarh...he should look at his own state," he said.

On the Sandeshkhali issue, Ghose said, "The West Bengal Police is acting, will act and will continue to act. The government is right there on the ground, complaints have been recorded and land is being returned to the aggrieved parties. The law is being upheld and justice will be delivered. Shajahan Sheikh will be brought to justice."