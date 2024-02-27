West Bengal starts transfer of MGNREGA workers' dues

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has started paying dues of around 30 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state, a senior minister said.

The state government started transferring dues amounting to Rs 2,700 crore to the bank accounts of MGNREGA workers on Monday.

These dues have been pending from the Centre since March 2022, he said.

"A large number of transfers were successfully done yesterday but some were unsuccessful due to technical issues from the bank-end. We hope that the remaining transfers will be completed by today," state Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar told PTI.