Nation

28 children fall ill after consuming anti-filaria medicine in primary school in UP's Amethi

On Tuesday, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school after which 28 of them fell ill.
Image of a hospital patient's hand with an IV cannulation used for representational purposes only
Image of a hospital patient's hand with an IV cannulation used for representational purposes onlyPexels
PTI

AMETHI: Twenty-eight children have fallen ill after consuming medicine meant to treat filariasis in a government primary school in Udwa here, officials said.

They have been admitted to the Community Health Center, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, they said.

On Tuesday, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school after which 28 of them fell ill, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said.

Singh said anti-filaria and deworming tablets can trigger symptoms like fever, pain in joints, swelling on the face. At present, everything is under control, he said.

Girish Kumar, principal of the primary school, said that children are being given medicines as part of a ongoing campaign to eradicate filariasis.

Kumar said he received information that some children had fever and some had pain in their knees and legs this morning.

Health workers were immediately alerted after this and all children were taken to the Community Health Center in Fursatganj, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
food poisoning
anti-filaria medicine

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com